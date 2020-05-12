MGM releases health safety plan for reopening

The state’s largest private employer has released a health safety plan in preparation for reopening as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The MGM Grand hotel-casino, which is closing, flashes messages on their marquees that read "Your health and well-being are our priority. We look forward to welcoming you back soon." Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday released a seven-point safety plan to reopen its Southern Nevada resort properties once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The plan, developed after consulting with Dr. Shannon Magari, vice president of health sciences for Colden Corp., an occupational health, safety and environmental firm, will require MGM employees to be screened and to wear masks while on the job.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.