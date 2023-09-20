MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties

“We are pleased that all of our casinos, hotels, dining, entertainment, and resort services are operating normally, and are welcoming thousands of guests each day,” the company reported on its X accoount.

Tourists check into and out of their rooms at the Bellagio on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts has resumed normal operations nationwide, more than a week after a hack disrupted many services.

“We are pleased that all of our casinos, hotels, dining, entertainment, and resort services are operating normally, and are welcoming thousands of guests each day,” the company reported on its X accoount. “Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.

“Please note that Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY are available at all properties. MGM Rewards members’ accounts will be adjusted to reflect Tier Credits and MGM Rewards points at a later date. MGM Rewards points redemption and certain promotional offers may be unavailable. Please see the MGM Rewards desk or your Casino Host for more details.”

The largest employer in Nevada was hacked Sept. 10 and has struggled to regain full control of its operations.

Experts say the financial losses for the company likely run between $4.2 million and $8.4 million a day.

