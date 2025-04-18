MGM Resorts agrees to pay $8.5M fine in case involving illegal bookmakers

The complaint alleged the casino giant permitted two illegal bookmakers to gamble from 2015 to 2018 at MGM Grand and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Swanky off-Strip restaurant closing after less than a year

How Southern Nevada’s ‘greatest hustler’ brought The Strat to Las Vegas

Can the north end of the Las Vegas Strip make a comeback?

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

MGM Resorts International has agreed to pay an $8.5 million fine to settle a complaint filed by Nevada casinos regulators.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced Friday that MGM had signed a stipulation of settlement on the 10-count, 29-page complaint that accuses the casino giant of permitting two illegal bookmakers to gamble from 2015 to 2018 at MGM Grand and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider approving the settlement next Thursday in a meeting in Las Vegas.

The complaint alleges an unsuitable method of operation by enabling former minor-league baseball player and illegal bookmaker Wayne Nix and illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer to play in the two casinos.

Both have pleaded guilty to illegal gambling charges in California.

The complaint was established in investigations conducted by the board and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and involves deficiencies in MGM’s anti-money laundering program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.