MGM Resorts announces $2B share repurchase program

Pedestrians on the Strip walk past the MGM Grand in 2004. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Jim Murren, chairman and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts International, unveils the design of the resort it is proposing to build overlooking the Potomac River in Prince George's County, Md. MGM is one of three bidders for a gaming license that Maryland authorities are expected to award by the end of the year. Photo was taken Sept. 25, 2013 in MGM offices near the site at National Harbor, Md. Photo by Steve Tetreault, Stephens Washington Bureau

MGM Resorts International announced it will buy back $2 billion of its own shares, tossing cold water on speculation the casino operator would seek to buy Wynn Resorts assets.

The repurchase program is equivalent to about 10 percent of MGM based on today’s stock price. MGM did not give a time frame for completion of the buyback.

MGM is finishing a major investment cycle that included the construction of three new casinos, an arena and the upgrade of a major Strip hotel. As MGM’s capital investments drop and revenues rise with the new property openings, its cash flow will jump, giving it the financial power to scoop up its own shares in the market.

Speculation was rife earlier this year that MGM could seek to buy assets from Wynn Resorts, which is being investigated by regulators in Massachusetts, Nevada and Macau.

The New York Post reported April 5 that MGM has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn. The Wall Street Journal later reported that MGM was interested in buying Wynn’s Boston-area property.

MGM Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren said in April the company’s priority now is to return excess cash to shareholders and not jump into acquisitions that would load the company down with debt. He reiterated that message in today’s statement accompanying the buyback announcement.

MGM’s new stock repurchase program comes two weeks after the company cut its 2018 earnings forecast, sending shares tumbling more than 10 percent.

The company also said today it recently completed its $1 billion share repurchase program announced in Sept. 2017.

Shares of MGM fell 87 cents, or 2.6 percent, after hours to $32.50, valuing the company at about $18.2 billion.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.