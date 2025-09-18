MGM Resorts announces successor to retiring COO

The executive, who is currently president of two of MGM’s hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, will take over as chief operating officer effective Jan. 1.

One of the Strip’s largest casino operators announced the successor to one of its top executives who is retiring at the end of the year after more than three decades with the company.

Ayesha Molino will assume the role of chief operating officer of Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International, effective Jan. 1, the company said Thursday.

Molino, 45, is currently president and COO of Aria casino-hotel and its sister non-gaming hotel Vdara, both of which are operated by MGM Resorts. She is also the chief public affairs officer for the gaming and hospitality conglomerate, which operates nine casinos and four non-gaming hotels in Las Vegas.

Molino is replacing Corey Sanders, who has been MGM Resorts’ COO since 2010 and is retiring at the end of the year. Sanders will serve as an adviser to the president and CEO through the end of 2026.

Prior to joining MGM in 2017, Molino worked for the late Sen. Harry Reid. She served as a policy advisor and chief counsel from 2011 until Reid’s departure from public office in 2017.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts, praised Molino’s leadership abilities, noting Aria performed at record-setting levels under her tenure.

“Ayesha is an exceptionally gifted strategic thinker and operator who excels at managing through complexity, earning her the respect of her colleagues and peers throughout the company, Hornbuckle said in a new release. “Ayesha’s ability to unite teams, drive results, and navigate challenges makes her the perfect leader to succeed Corey as (chief operating officer). I am confident she will continue to help shape our future growth and success.”

MGM Resorts also named Gary Fritz as chief commercial officer and president of MGM Digital. Fritz, who is currently president of MGM Resorts International Interactive, will assume the new roles immediately, according to the news release.

“Gary has been instrumental in establishing and advancing our digital strategy through acquisitions, strategic partnerships and organic expansion of our BetMGM brand into new international markets like Brazil,” Hornbuckle said in a statement. “He is a visionary leader with keen insights and instincts, and his new role will bring together all of digital plus gaming, marketing and advertising as we look to accelerate our omni-channel strategy and unlock significant growth in digital and iGaming.”

