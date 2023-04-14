MGM Resorts approved to build resort in Japan

The Las Vegas company announced that Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has officially certified its Area Development Plan.

MGM Resorts International has received official approval to build a casino resort in Japan.

“It is an honor to be selected by the Government of Japan to develop a tourism project of this scale,” MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more excited to get started on the development of one of Japan’s first Integrated Resorts in the great City of Osaka, and we look forward to working with our partner ORIX and Osaka Prefecture/City to realize this long-held goal.”

Details of the proposed development in Osaka were unveiled last year as part of the licensing submission process and showcase MGM’s vision to bring a world-class resort experience to Osaka, the release said.

