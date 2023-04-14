60°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM Resorts approved to build resort in Japan

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 7:25 am
 
MGM Resorts International announced Friday, April 14, 2023, that Japan’s Ministry of Land, In ...
MGM Resorts International announced Friday, April 14, 2023, that Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has officially certified its Area Development Plan. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle announces the company's $1 million donation to th ...
MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle announces the company's $1 million donation to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation-Ackerman Center jobs program at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

MGM Resorts International has received official approval to build a casino resort in Japan.

The company announced Friday that Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has officially certified its Area Development Plan.

“It is an honor to be selected by the Government of Japan to develop a tourism project of this scale,” MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more excited to get started on the development of one of Japan’s first Integrated Resorts in the great City of Osaka, and we look forward to working with our partner ORIX and Osaka Prefecture/City to realize this long-held goal.”

Details of the proposed development in Osaka were unveiled last year as part of the licensing submission process and showcase MGM’s vision to bring a world-class resort experience to Osaka, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

