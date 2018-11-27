MGM Resorts becomes MLB’s first official gaming partner

The deal opens the door for MGM to sign partnerships with multiple baseball teams as well as advertise during the All-Star Game and World Series, which are watched by tens of millions of people.

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MGM Resorts International has signed a multi-year sports betting agreement with Major League Baseball to become its first official gaming partner.

The deal opens the door for MGM to sign partnerships with multiple baseball teams as well as advertise during the All-Star Game and World Series, which are watched by tens of millions of people.

The agreement now leaves the National Football League as the last holdout among the four top U.S. sport leagues. More wagers were placed on football last year than any other sport, according to Nevada Gaming Control Board data.

MGM has now penned three league deals — the most of any operator — since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a ban in May on wagering in most states as the casino operator bets big on the sector’s growth.

U.S. sports betting could generate $8 billion in casino win by 2030 as more states legalize wagering, according to new estimates by H2 Gambling Capital.

However, questions remain whether the partnerships are a home run for casino operators. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.

“We need to better understand the business case for these agreements to see if they will move the needle in terms of profit. It is hard to know the return on investment at this stage,” said Barry Jonas, a gaming analyst for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.”We expect sports betting will take time to ramp in the regional markets.”

Baseball deals

Tuesday’s agreement allows MGM Resorts to promote its brands and wagering options across MLB-owned media platforms including MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB At Bat app, the company and league said in a joint statement.

MGM Resorts will also receive access to MLB’s official statistics feed on a non-exclusive basis.

However, MLB will make “enhanced statistics” available to MGM on an exclusive basis, the statement said.

MGM Resorts and MLB will team up to create “fan engagement offerings” and protect game integrity.

“Our partnership with MGM will help us navigate this evolving space responsibly, and we look forward to the fan engagement opportunities ahead,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in the statement.

MGM Resorts “will have a presence” at the All-Star Game and World Series as well as be an official partner at “grassroots”’ baseball events in Japan.

MGM is seeking to win a gaming license in Japan, which could become one of the world’s largest gaming markets by the mid 2020s.

