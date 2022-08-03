MGM Resorts breaks quarterly record for Las Vegas properties

MGM Resorts International posted record pre-tax earnings at its Las Vegas properties in the second quarter, the company said in a release.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Nevada Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to recommend approval of a transfer of interest and licensing to MGM Resorts International. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

MGM Resorts reported $825.3 million in adjusted EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs) at its Las Vegas properties for the second quarter, up 108 percent from the same quarter last year ($396.8 million).

Overall, MGM Resorts reported $3.26 billion in total revenue, up 44 percent from $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year. That produced a net income of $1.78 billion, up a whopping 1,599.3 percent from $104.75 million last year.

The huge increase in net income included a gain from the deconsolidation of MGM Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that was bought out by Vici Properties for $17.2 billion.

MGM’s announcement came a day after similar record results for Ceasars Entertainment, which posted all-time-best adjusted pre-tax earnings of $547 million in Las Vegas for the three months ended June 30.

