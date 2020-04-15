MGM Resorts chefs turning out meals for Catholic Charities
Chefs at MGM Resorts International are putting their skills to good use.
On Tuesday, the chefs made 1,000 hot meals and donated them to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.
They will continue their extensive takeout service until April 3o.
The company has donated more than 363,000 pounds of food locally to those in need.