MGM Resorts chefs turning out meals for Catholic Charities

Chefs from MGM Resorts are donating 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada for the rest April.

Starting April 14 to April 30, chefs from MGM Resorts will cook and donate 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chefs at MGM Resorts International are putting their skills to good use.

On Tuesday, the chefs made 1,000 hot meals and donated them to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

They will continue their extensive takeout service until April 3o.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will soon be receiving 1,000 cooked meals a day from MGM Resorts International.

The company has donated more than 363,000 pounds of food locally to those in need.