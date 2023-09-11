MGM Resorts cites ‘cybersecurity issue’ for outages

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter,” the company said Monday.

Gaming machines are out of service Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, after a computer outage at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cybersecurity issue has led to a shutdown of some systems at MGM Resorts properties, the company reported Monday.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” a statement from MGM Resorts International said. “We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

The outage began Sunday night, an MGM Resorts spokesperson said.

It is not known what services, such as reservations and gaming, are affected.

Properties in Las Vegas include MGM Grand, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio, Park MGM, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria and New York-New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

