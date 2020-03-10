MGM Resorts closes New York horse track after coronavirus death

A track worker affiliated with the Standardbred Owners Association based at Yonkers Raceway died after being infected by the coronavirus and MGM has closed the track.

(Yonkers Raceway via Facebook)

MGM Resorts International is shutting down its Yonkers Raceway track in New York following the death of a track employee afflicted with COVID-19.

The company made the decision to shutter the track Tuesday after learning that an employee of the Standardbred Owners Association based at Yonkers Raceway adjacent to the Empire City Casino tested positive with the coronavirus before dying. The employee, a New Jersey resident, was last at the track eight days ago.

“As a result of this development, the racetrack will be shut down as of this afternoon, and we have asked employees who worked in the immediate area to self-quarantine,” the company said in a statement released Tuesday. “We will continue to coordinate with and follow the guidance of health officials and support them in their response and prevention efforts.”

