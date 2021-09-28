88°F
MGM Resorts completes sale-leaseback of Aria, Vdara

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2021 - 2:51 pm
 
Aria and Vdara in Las Vegas Thursday, July 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMC ...
Aria and Vdara in Las Vegas Thursday, July 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A day after it unveiled plans to operate The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International said it closed a sale-leaseback of two other towering hotels on the Strip — with the Cosmo’s seller, no less.

MGM announced Tuesday that it completed its $2 billion-plus buyout of its partner in the multi-tower CityCenter complex, giving the casino operator full ownership of the Aria and Vdara resorts, and that it finalized its sale-leaseback of those properties with Blackstone.

The New York financial conglomerate purchased the hotels’ real estate for nearly $3.9 billion. As previously announced, MGM is leasing the properties back for an initial annual rent of $215 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

