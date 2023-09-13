MGM Resorts computer outages enter fourth day

The Las Vegas casino company reiterated that many of its computer systems remain offline as investigations continue on the cause of the outage.

Betting kiosks at the sportsbook at MGM Grand in Las Vegas are shown on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM Resorts International properties had a cybersecurity issue that thwarted credit card transactions and affected computerized systems. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

MGM Resorts International websites remained offline Wednesday morning as the Las Vegas-based casino company began enduring its fourth day of a cybersecurity issue affecting its computerized systems.

The company issued a statement late Tuesday reiterating most of its comments made since Monday, a day after multiple systems failed, including those for room and restaurant reservations, mobile app room access, company email and some networked slot machines.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain (number) of the company’s systems,” the company’s latest statement issued from a Gmail account said.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, we began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” the statement said. “We also notified law enforcement and are taking steps to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to resolve the matter. The company will continue to implement measures to secure its business operations and take additional steps as appropriate.”

The company has not referred to the matter as a cyberattack, but its reference to notifying law enforcement is indicative of the potential of crimes being committed.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas field office of the FBI affirmed it is investigating the matter. Representatives of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which investigates cyberterrorism and other terrorist activity, referred a reporter to MGM.

This is a developing story.

