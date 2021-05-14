MGM Resorts drops mask mandate for vaccinated guests

Vaccinated guests at MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties no longer need to mask up, according to a Friday statement from the company.

The MGM Grand photographed on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vaccinated guests at MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties no longer need to mask up, according to a Friday statement from the company.

The new policy goes into effect at noon on Friday. MGM employees still are required to wear a mask at this time, even if they are fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.