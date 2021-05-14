MGM Resorts drops mask mandate for vaccinated guests
Vaccinated guests at MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties no longer need to mask up, according to a Friday statement from the company.
The new policy goes into effect at noon on Friday. MGM employees still are required to wear a mask at this time, even if they are fully vaccinated.
