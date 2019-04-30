MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Casinos & Gaming

MGM Resorts expects to have cut about 1,000 jobs by June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2019 - 5:41 pm
 

MGM Resorts International executives said Monday they’ll continue to focus on a cost-cutting initiative that is putting hundreds in the unemployment line.

Chief Financial Officer Corey Sanders said in an earnings call the company expects it will have cut about 1,000 jobs by June, including the 254 announced last week, and that 35 executives have taken voluntary retirement as part of its MGM 2020 Plan. The initiative is aimed at leveraging a more centralized organization to maximize profitability and lay the groundwork for a digital transformation that is expected to improve cash flow by $300 million a year by 2021.

Revenue was flat and cash flow dipped by 10 percent on the Strip for the quarter that ended March 31, but the Las Vegas-based company reported 12.6 percent more revenue in this year’s first quarter than in 2018 and improved results in Macau and at the company’s regional properties.

While the results failed to meet analysts’ expectations, executives fielding questions Monday said the best is yet to come for the company.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said the company’s regional properties performed well during the quarter with MGM Detroit and MGM National Harbor in Maryland reporting increases in cash flow. He also noted that MGM Springfield, the western Massachusetts property that opened last summer, Park MGM in Las Vegas and MGM Cotai in Macau continue to ramp up their respective customer bases after grand openings or major upgrades.

MGM Cotai, the company’s second property in Macau that opened in February 2018, completed its first full first quarter. Cotai’s cash flow was more than 10 times greater than last year’s first quarter at $61.7 million.

Murren also noted that during the quarter, the company received an extension to its Macau subconcession to June 2022, placing it in line with other operators in the Chinese enclave.

MGM plans to exploit its new sports wagering platform as new markets emerge nationwide and take advantage of a full calendar of entertainment events scheduled in Las Vegas, including two Paul McCartney concerts at T-Mobile Arena, residencies by Aerosmith and Janet Jackson at the Park Theatre, and the Cinco de Mayo weekend fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

“With the return of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars later in the year, 2019 is looking outstanding,” Murren said in remarks to analysts.

Murren said demand continued to run high in Las Vegas and non-gaming revenue grew by 4 percent over the first quarter of 2018.

By property, cash flow was higher in the quarter this year compared with the first quarter of 2018 at The Mirage, Excalibur, Park MGM and Circus Circus with other properties in MGM’s Las Vegas portfolio showing declines.

Baccarat numbers were down from last year, mostly as a result of a tough comparison against a strong 2018 quarter and because gamblers played luckier and the company experienced a lower hold this year.

The report on baccarat revenue paralleled reports last week from the state Gaming Control Board reflecting the volatility of the game.

Ben Combes, a gaming analyst with Credit Suisse, said his company is maintaining a neutral position on MGM, noting that the company’s first-half outlook is strong with room rates rising and convention attendance and Las Vegas air capacity all positive.

He acknowledged the company didn’t meet expectations in part due to baccarat volatility, but added that the company introduced its high-end Mansion product in Macau, which should keep MGM strong going into Golden Week, a holiday period that begins in the fall.

Share prices for MGM closed up when the market closed Monday, but took a dive after hours once earnings were posted.

Stock closed up 1 percent, 29 cents, to $28.60 a share on above-average volume. After hours, shares fell 3.9 percent, $1.12, to end at $27.48 a share.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Business Videos
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014
Tiny Pipe Home vs Shipping Crate
A Tiny pipe home was displayed at the International Builders Show this week in Las Vegas.
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing