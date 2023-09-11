MGM Resorts experiencing Las Vegas computer outage

The hotel-casino operator announced the outage on its website Monday morning.

Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

MGM Resorts is experiencing a computer outage, its website is showing Monday morning.

“The MGM Resorts website is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the website says as it lists concierge phone numbers for its properties.

It is not known what other services, such as reservations and gaming, are affected.

Properties in Las Vegas include MGM Grand, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio, Park MGM, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria and New York-New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.