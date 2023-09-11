73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

MGM Resorts experiencing Las Vegas computer outage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 7:46 am
 
Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

MGM Resorts is experiencing a computer outage, its website is showing Monday morning.

“The MGM Resorts website is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the website says as it lists concierge phone numbers for its properties.

It is not known what other services, such as reservations and gaming, are affected.

Properties in Las Vegas include MGM Grand, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio, Park MGM, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria and New York-New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
5
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘If their name is spoken out loud, they don’t disappear’: US marks 22 years since 9/11
‘If their name is spoken out loud, they don’t disappear’: US marks 22 years since 9/11
Which watch? This is the most commonly stolen timepiece in Las Vegas
Which watch? This is the most commonly stolen timepiece in Las Vegas
By the numbers: How the homeless population has changed in Southern Nevada
By the numbers: How the homeless population has changed in Southern Nevada
‘Never come back:’ Flooding highlights dangers to homeless living in tunnels
‘Never come back:’ Flooding highlights dangers to homeless living in tunnels
‘MNF’ betting preview: Line moves on Bills-Jets showdown
‘MNF’ betting preview: Line moves on Bills-Jets showdown
Boring Company’s Vegas Loop looks to reach the Strat
Boring Company’s Vegas Loop looks to reach the Strat