MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers

MGM Resorts International is furloughing roughly 140 staff members in managerial positions across its Las Vegas properties, effective Monday.

A few pedestrians walk along Las Vegas Boulevard north of the MGM Grand as nonessential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Resorts International is furloughing roughly 140 staff members in managerial positions across its Las Vegas properties, effective Monday.

The furloughs come as local casinos continue to operate under restrictions and slow foot traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement provided by MGM spokesman Brian Ahern, the company is anticipating business volumes to remain low in the beginning of the year.

“We are focused on bringing employees back to work when business levels recover,” the statement said. “We are optimistic that, with vaccine distribution and other developments, we will return to higher business levels and staffing soon.”

The affected employees were notified Wednesday, according to Ahern. Those with MGM Resorts health plans will remain eligible for benefits, and have access to the MGM Employee Grant Fund, employee resources and training.

MGM shares closed down 1.9 percent Thursday to $30.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.