MGM Resorts hiring 400 for pool season

MGM Resorts is hosting a virtual career fair to fill more than 400 open positions for the upcoming pool season.

Hotel guests relax by the pool at Park MGM as temperatures reach 100 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts International is hosting a virtual career fair to fill more than 400 open positions for the upcoming pool season.

The online fair is set to take place Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Applicants will be interviewed via video, and job offers will be made during the hiring event, according to a Sunday statement from MGM.

Available positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, pool receptionists, cabana hosts, pool ambassadors, security jobs and retail jobs.

“What’s great about this year is that you really only need to interview once,” said Randy Goldberg, vice president of talent acquisition at MGM. “If you know that you want to be a lifeguard, you’ll interview once and you’ll be considered for positions across the entire company. It’s a great way to get exposed to the company and get some actual work experience.”

Many of the jobs will begin in February and run though early November. Those interested can sign up for an online interview at https://careers.mgmresorts.com/pool.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.