MGM Resorts hiring to fill over 1K seasonal jobs in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International is looking to fill approximately 1,200 seasonal positions.

A life guard keeps an eye on guests at the Mandalay Bay pool in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2006. (Isaac Brekken/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jobs include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, cabana hosts, spa attendants and massage therapists. Security and retail jobs are also up for grabs.

Two upcoming career fairs are primarily to fill positions for the upcoming pool season, but MGM will also be hiring for some Eataly jobs, as well as convention kitchen staff. The seasonal jobs will begin in February and run through mid-October.

Below is the schedule of career fairs. Applicants are encouraged to apply online here prior to attending.

Wednesday – Mandalay Bay South Seas Ballroom

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (food and beverage positions, Eataly and convention kitchen staff)

Saturday – Mandalay Bay South Seas Ballroom

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pool attendants, lifeguards, security officers and other non-food and beverage pool positions, Eataly and convention kitchen staff)

