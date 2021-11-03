MGM Resorts ‘in early stages’ of selling The Mirage

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company is starting the process of selling the operations of one of its Las Vegas Strip properties.

The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

MGM Resorts International is looking to sell the operations of The Mirage, company CEO Bill Hornbuckle said Wednesday.

“I mentioned in the past that we are happy with the amount of exposure we currently have in Las Vegas. As such, we are currently in the early stages of a process to sell the operations of the Mirage,” Hornbuckle said, during a quarterly earnings call Wednesday afternoon.

Hornbuckle did not mention any potential buyers.

The underlying real estate of the Mirage is owned MGM Growth Properties, which is being bought by New York-based Vici Properties in a $17.2 billion deal that was announced in August and expected to close in the first half of 2022. MGM Resorts still owns the operations of the resort, which is what the company is looking to sell.

The selling of The Mirage would be the latest in a flurry of transactions for Las Vegas Strip properties, several of which MGM has been involved in.

The gaming giant recently announced that it was purchasing the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. It also recently moved to buy out its partner in CityCenter for $2.1 billion and take full control of The Aria and Vdara resorts, and then turned around and sold the property to The Blackstone Group for nearly $3.9 billion in a leaseback deal.

One of the other major strip operators, Caesars Entertainment, is also looking to sell one of its Las Vegas Strip properties. Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said Tuesday the company is looking to start that process in early 2022, although the company has yet to say which property it is looking to offload.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

