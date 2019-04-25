MGM Resorts International to lay off 254 managers

MGM Grand on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Entrance to the West Wing at MGM Grand just off the Strip, seen Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International will be informing 254 people that they have lost their jobs as the company seeks to slash labor costs by $100 million.

The Las Vegas-based gaming company will announce more job cuts in a few weeks, CEO Jim Murren said in a note to employees on Thursday.

MGM in January announced the cost-cutting initiative as part of an overall plan to boost earnings by $200 million by 2020. The resort operator has already let several top executives go. Today’s job cuts affect managers only and not union workers, the company said.

MGM is under pressure by investors to improve earnings. The company’s share price has underperformed the overall market over the past eight months.

Shares of MGM have fallen 12 percent since August compared with a 4 percent gain for the S&P500. MGM shares were down 14 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $27.66 in Thursday morning trading.

