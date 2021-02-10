MGM Resorts looks to regional properties driving company’s recovery

MGM Resorts International reported fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, revealing that 40 percent of its net revenues from the quarter came from its regional operations and only 32 percent from its Las Vegas properties.

MGM Grand sign and the Bliss Dance statue at The Park photographed on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International photographed for Premier Magazine on August 15, 2017. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

With Las Vegas Strip operations still reeling from the pandemic, MGM Resorts International is looking to its regional properties to drive the company’s recovery.

The casino operator reported fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, revealing that 40 percent of its net revenues from the quarter came from its regional operations. Las Vegas — which usually earns the highest share of revenues —accounted for 32 percent.

Nevertheless, the company said Wednesday that it is confident in the long-term recovery of the Las Vegas market.

“We remain confident in the long-term recovery of our business,” CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a Wednesday statement. He added that the company is positioned for sustainable growth “as solutions to the public health crisis accelerate and restrictions continue to ease.”

An earnings call with MGM executives is set to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Regional markets driving growth

Net revenues in the fourth quarter reached $1.5 billion, a 53 percent drop compared with $3.2 billion in the same period last year. Net loss was $448 million for the quarter, a steep drop compared with the $2 billion net income in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The bulk of the losses were tied to operational challenges at MGM’s Las Vegas and China properties.

Net revenues at Strip resorts fell 66 percent to $480 million in the fourth quarter compared with the prior year, and MGM China net revenues fell 58 percent to $305 million in that same period. Regional properties, in comparison, fell 34 percent to $595 million.

In the full 2020 fiscal year, MGM’s Las Vegas resorts brought in $2.2 billion in revenue. Regional assets brought in nearly $2 billion and MGM China operations brought in $675 million.

MGM said the revenue declines in Las Vegas can be attributed to the pandemic, operational restrictions (current state mandates say casino floors must operate at 25 percent capacity or less) and midweek hotel closures at Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Park MGM.

Jefferies gaming analyst David Katz, who issued a report Sunday examining foot traffic inside casinos, said the Las Vegas Strip market “continued to see the slowest recovery in foot traffic given the dependence on convention and fly-in traffic.”

According to his note, foot traffic on the Strip in January was down 68 percent on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas locals and downtown Las Vegas markets saw volume drop 53 percent and 60 percent, respectively. Reno outperformed all the other Nevada markets, with volume down 25 percent.

The lack of visitors took a hit to casino and hotel revenues in the fourth quarter.

Casino revenue in Las Vegas fell 38 percent compared with the same period the year prior. Occupancy rates in town were 38 percent in the quarter compared with 89 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in a 70 percent drop in room revenue.

Fewer convention and meeting bookings amid the pandemic means occupancy rates were hit hardest midweek in the fourth quarter. MGM filled 31 percent of its rooms on average midweek, and 52 percent on weekends.

BetMGM’s accelerated growth

One of the bright spots in MGM’s fourth quarter earnings were results tied to BetMGM, a sports betting and online gaming platform MGM runs in a joint operation with Entain.

MGM has established a long-term goal to be a “premier global omni-channel gaming, hospitality and entertainment company,” and the success of BetMGM plays a large role in that vision.

The platform had a 17 percent market share in the sports betting and iGaming markets where it was active in the fourth quarter, and expects its piece of the pie will continue to grow.

Hornbuckle said the company is both engaged on pandemic response and staying focused on the future, including its endeavors with BetMGM, which is live in 12 states and has secured access in 23 markets.

“BetMGM gained significant market share throughout 2020 while successfully launching in seven new states,” he said in the statement. “We expect to be in 20 markets by the end of the year, and are very pleased with the January launches in Iowa, Michigan, and Virginia.”

The expansion would give the platform access to about 40 percent of the total U.S. population.

The sport betting and iGaming market are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, especially now that states are looking for new ways to ease budget deficits. The combined market size for the two is expected to reach $20.3 billion by 2025, according to MGM’s fourth quarter earnings presentation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

