MGM Resorts makes changes to rewards program

People wait in line at the MGM Rewards desk at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International announced changes to its player loyalty program with new benefits and rewards that will allow members to capitalize on the Las Vegas-based gambling giant’s partnerships.

MGM Rewards members can now unlock perks in-between card tiers, receive tier match enhancements with Marriot Bonvoy, gain greater access to Royal Caribbean cruise benefits and use a new eGift card, according to a press release. A new MGM credit card is “coming in the near future,” as well.

The changes mark the “first phase of enhancements to MGM Rewards’ program in 2025,” the release stated.

“We are elevating our rewards program and creating more ways than ever to earn and enjoy benefits across the world and at sea,” said Anil Mansukhani, vice president of loyalty marketing for Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts. “MGM Rewards’ next evolution of enhancements unlocks new benefits for members at every tier. We listened to feedback from our members and wanted to recognize and reward guests’ advancements throughout every level which is our central focus in delivering a best-in-class loyalty experience.”

MGM Rewards members will now take advantage of Marriot Bonvoy benefits corresponding with tier matches, beginning with pearl (MGM) to silver elite (Marriot). Guests will receive priority late checkout, room upgrades and welcome gifts.

Similarly, platinum and noir MGM Rewards members will receive upgraded rooms, a larger variety of itineraries and longer vacation options. The annual cruise benefit will be extended to MGM Rewards gold members. All card holders will receive a new onboard freeplay benefit, based on tier status.

Milestone Rewards can be earned between tier status achievements. The addition of rollover credits helps card holders accelerate a status climb for the following year.

The new eGift card can be used at 20 MGM Resorts locations, including its Las Vegas properties, which include both gaming and non-gaming hotels.

