MGM Resorts may cut some bartender, cashier jobs in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International plans to it implement new technology that may result in cuts to the number of bartenders and cashiers on the Strip later this year.

CEO Jim Murren is moving quickly to steer his company clear of the predicament facing his closest competitor, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The 57-year-old executive has wasted no time this year implementing cuts to boost profits amid a sagging share price and reports of hedge funds circling the company.

Activist investor Carl Icahn is now calling the shots at Caesars after scooping up nearly 10 percent of the company’s stock. Icahn has three board seats and say over who will be the next CEO.

Murren last week accepted the voluntary resignations of Chief Financial Officer Dan D’Arrigo, MGM Grand President Scott Sibella and President of International Marketing Al Faccinto Jr. as part of a plan announced in January to slash $100 million in labor costs by the end of 2020.

Investors, however, have been skeptical that MGM Resorts can reach its cost cutting targets, said Union Gaming analyst John DeCree, who took part in meetings between investors, Murren and MGM CFO Cory Sanders last week.

“While MGM has a strong track record of executing under its [cost savings] initiative, we found very few investors giving credit to the MGM 2020 initiative and many questions were asked about timing and examples of cost saves,” DeCree said in a note Thursday.

MGM shares are up about 9 percent since the company announced its cost cutting initiative, trailing the 14 percent gain for the S&P 500 index over the same time period.

Activist hedge funds have been scooping up shares of MGM after Murren twice cut his earnings forecast last year, sending the stock tumbling as much as 50 percent.

Keith Meister, a protege of Icahn’s, received a seat on the MGM board in January after his Corvex Management acquired a 3 percent stake in the company. Meister has also been named to the board’s adhoc real estate committee.

“There is pressure on MGM from a lot of different angles,” said Jefferies analyst David Katz. “There are activists on the board that are determined to find some value.”

Strip operators are facing greater cost pressures this year, including wage increases, that could limit profit growth. MGM and Caesars signed new union contracts last year that included wage and benefit increases.

Dozens of more senior staff could opt into the retirement program, making it easy for MGM to reach its $100 million target over the next 12 months, said Decree.

Murren is promising the job cuts and other initiatives, including a new digital strategy, will increase annual cash flow to as high as $3.9 billion by 2020. That would represent a 39 percent increase over 2017.

MGM will use the greater cash flow in part to buy back some of its shares, potentially driving up their value and appeasing disgruntled investors.

Murren has to just glance down the Strip to see what could happen if he doesn’t deliver on his promise.

Caesars, though, has been an easier target for hedge funds because its market capitalization is just $6 billion compared with MGM Resorts at $14 billion.

