MGM Resorts, NHL sign sports-betting partnership deal

MGM Resorts International has become the first gaming company to sign a sports betting deal with the National Hockey League as it seeks a new source of growth and greater customer exposure.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights for the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International CEO James Murren and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman signed a partnership naming the Las Vegas-based company as the league’s first official sports betting partner on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman poses on the red carpet ahead of the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman signed the partnership naming the Las Vegas-based company as the league’s first official sports betting partner on Monday in New York City.

The deal with give MGM Resorts access to league data and will enable the company to market its properties and services to millions of NHL fans through the league’s various media platforms and events, the company and league said in a joint statement.

MGM Resorts will receive access to ‘’previously unseen enhanced NHL proprietary game data’’ that will be generated by the league’s new tracking systems currently under development, the joint statement said.

“The new sports betting landscape presents a unique opportunity for fan engagement utilizing technology and data that are exclusive to our league,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “As a leading global gaming operator and entertainment company, MGM Resorts is the perfect partner for us to begin our transformative entry into this space.”

