MGM Resorts opens on-site vaccination clinic to more workers

MGM Resorts is expanding its on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic to entertainers and employees at leased outlets.

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas in February 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MGM Resorts International is expanding its on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic to more workers.

The site, located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is set to allow entertainers at MGM Resorts shows and those employed at leased outlets at MGM properties to sign up for on-site vaccinations, starting Tuesday.

The site already accepts appointments for MGM Resorts employees and their immediate family.

“Vaccination is a critically important tool in helping to end the pandemic and accelerate our community’s economic recovery,” MGM said in a statement late last week. “We’re committed to doing all that we can to help get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible by removing barriers to access.”

The expansion comes as Nevada Gaming Control Board pushes the state’s gaming licensees to help get hospitality workers vaccinated. A number of other Las Vegas casino operators offer on-site vaccinations for workers, including Las Vegas Sands Corp., The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Red Rock Resorts Inc.

MGM’s in-house clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MGM shares closed down 1.1 percent Wednesday to $41.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

