MGM Resorts reports 29% revenue hit amid coronavirus impact

MGM Resorts International is the latest Las Vegas casino operator to report a massive hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas-based casino operator reported that revenue plummeted 29 percent compared to the previous year, bringing in $2.3 billion between January and March.

MGM Resorts’ Strip properties were among the worst hit, with a 21 percent dip in revenue compared to the 10 percent decline seen at regional properties. MGM China’s net revenue fell 63 percent.

Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said the year started strong, with results surpassing expectations, but revenue nosedived after the company had to close all U.S. properties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This came shortly after MGM had to close its two properties in the Chinese territory of Macau for 15 days in February.

The company is burning about $270 million each month that its domestic properties remain closed.

Hornbuckle isn’t sure when MGM’s U.S. properties will be able to reopen, but he said the company remains focused on future projects — including plans to build a new integrated resort in Japan, growing its business in Macao and strengthening its presence in sports betting and online gaming — despite the financial hardships.

“We are aggressively managing our cash outflows and strengthening our liquidity position to make certain that despite a lack of revenue, we are able to advance our longer term strategic initiatives,” Hornbuckle said in a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “With premier assets in most of the markets in which we operate, we are confident we will emerge from the crisis in a strong position.”

The company has taken a series of cost-saving efforts amid the outbreak.

It laid off and furloughed a number of workers, offering two weeks of pay to full- and part-time employees. In March, Hornbuckle agreed to reduce his annual minimum base salary from $1.4 million to $1.1 million and volunteered to take 100 percent of his base salary for the remainder of the year in the form of restricted stock units — to be paid in full at the end of the year — in lieu of cash. CFO Corey Sanders and Executive Vice President John McManus also agreed to reduce their annual minimum base salaries.

The company also cut its dividend.

Chairman Paul Salem added that recent transactions — including selling off the real estate for Bellagio and MGM Grand and the entire Circus Circus property for roughly $6.9 billion in cash — have helped the company maintain a strong liquidity position.

The company had about $4.6 billion in cash as of March 31, excluding MGM China and its real estate investment trust, MGM Growth Properties.

