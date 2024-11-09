MGM Resorts rolls out red carpet for wounded vets

Dozens of wounded service members were given a hero’s reception, greeted by hundreds of MGM Resorts employees who welcomed them to Las Vegas in style.

People line up to cheer for veterans and their families during a Wall of Gratitude ceremony at the United Service Organizations Experience, where wounded veterans and their families are applauded as they walk in at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM employees cheer as wounded veterans make their way into a Wall of Gratitude ceremony during the United Service Organizations Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of wounded service members were given a hero’s reception on Friday, greeted by hundreds of MGM Resorts employees who welcomed them to Las Vegas in style. The honorary guests paraded down a human corridor called the Wall of Gratitude to thundering applause and roaring cheers as they arrived at Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

The patriotic display was part of the annual United Service Organizations (USO) Experience — Salute to the Troops.

For the 14th year, Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International teamed up with American Airlines to host military members wounded during their service. The veterans and their families are flown to Las Vegas for a five-night stay that includes entertainment, dining and sightseeing.

John Flynn, senior vice president of Global Aviation and Security for MGM Resorts, said there were multiple reasons the gaming and hospitality company gets involved with American military initiatives.

“The first thing is we want to be able to show our appreciation and recognition of service, both to our service members, but also the families and the caregivers of those service members,” he said.

Flynn, who served active duty for almost 16 years and is still in the Air Force Reserve, said he felt it was also about showcasing what gratitude looks like.

“We’re really trying to recruit the next generation of service members,” Flynn said. “So our sons and daughters, they’re looking for those TikTok and those Instagram moments, and they want to see their moms and dads are taken care of and appreciated for their service. So the more that we can celebrate it, the more that we can show that this service results in a great career, show that the community loves you, the more that we can tell that story, we’re going to continue to have the strongest military force in the history of the world.”

Gary Linfoot, a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot, was paralyzed in a crash landing during his 19th combat tour in Iraq. Now living in Tennessee, Linfoot is an advocate and spokesperson for people with disabilities, helping out organizations such as the USO and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Although Friday was not his first go-round with the Salute to the Troops event in Las Vegas, Linfoot said he still gets emotional.

“It gets you right in the heart. It’s good to see,” he said, adding, “Not too long ago in this country, our veterans coming home from Vietnam, they didn’t get that welcome. So this generation of warriors returning home, it’s definitely a different feel, a different vibe and it’s just really good to see.”

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.