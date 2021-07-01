86°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM Resorts selling Aria, Vdara for nearly $4B and leasing them back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2021 - 8:22 am
 
The Vdara Hotel and Spa is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

MGM Resorts International has reached another multibillion-dollar sale-leaseback deal with New York financial giant The Blackstone Group, this time for the Aria and Vdara resorts.

MGM announced Thursday that it is buying out its partner in the sprawling CityCenter complex for more than $2.1 billion, giving MGM full ownership of Aria and Vdara, and that it also agreed to sell the two hotels’ real estate to Blackstone and lease it back.

Blackstone is buying the towering properties for $3.89 billion in cash and leasing them back to the casino operator for an initial annual rent of $215 million, the news release said.

The deals are expected to close in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

