MGM Resorts signs sports betting deal with Major League Soccer

MGM Resorts International has signed a wagering partnership with Major League Soccer. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MGM Resorts International has signed a wagering partnership with Major League Soccer as it seeks to grab a larger share of the expanding legalized sports betting market.

MGM Resorts will become MLS’ first official gaming partner while Roar — the joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings — will become its exclusive sports betting partner, the Las Vegas-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

The partnership gives MGM Resorts and Roar access to “enhanced” league data for sports betting customers, television-visible signage at the more than 100 nationally broadcast games, as well as event opportunities in Las Vegas.

MLS and MGM Resorts will also develop free games to engage fans and build up a base of potential sports bettors in states where it is legal, the statement said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership is MGM Resort’s fourth with a major sporting league. The casino operator has already signed sports betting partnerships with Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.

MLS currently consists of 27 teams around the United States and Canada, including expansion teams in Nashville, Miami and Austin. The League plans to have 28 clubs in the coming years.

