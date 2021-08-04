MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal

A major casino landlord is buying another in a $17 billion-plus deal, putting the real estate ownership of many of Las Vegas’ biggest resorts under one company.

MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

FILE - This June 23, 2019, file photo shows Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A $17.3 billion buyout creating the world's biggest casino company has final regulatory approval. The New Jersey state Casino Control Commission voted Friday, July 17, 2020 to let Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A major casino landlord is buying another in a $17 billion-plus deal, putting the real estate ownership of many of Las Vegas’ biggest resorts under one company.

Caesars Entertainment-spinoff Vici Properties reached a deal to acquire MGM Resorts International-spinoff MGM Growth Properties, the companies announced Wednesday.

The transaction, valued at $17.2 billion, is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

It wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, impact the deal would have on customers at the properties involved. But it easily marks among the biggest real estate sales the Strip has ever seen, significantly expands Vici’s already-growing portoflio on Las Vegas Boulevard, and comes as the valley’s tourism industry bounces back from the devastating spillover effects of the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

“After many years of growing both of our portfolios, combining them into one company will generate the best results for the shareholders of both companies,” James Stewart, CEO of MGM Growth, said in a news release.

Vici’s portfolio includes Caesars Palace, Harrah’s Las Vegas and Harrah’s Laughlin.

MGM Growth’s holdings include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur.

MGM Resorts, which spun off the firm in 2016 to own much of its real estate, expects to receive around $4.4 billion in cash from Wednesday’s deal and to have a stake in Vici that is worth roughly $370 million.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive of MGM Resorts, said the transaction helps mark “the culmination” of the casino giant’s so-called asset-light strategy of selling its real estate, and is a “major step forward in simplifying our corporate structure.”

Just a month ago, MGM Resorts announced it was selling the Aria and Vdara hotels to New York financial giant The Blackstone Group and leasing them back.

Blackstone also partnered on a $4.6 billion deal in early 2020 — shortly before the pandemic hit — to acquire MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay’s real estate and lease the properties back to MGM Resorts.

Additionally, Blackstone bought the Bellagio’s real estate in 2019 for about $4.2 billion from MGM Resorts and leased it back to the company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

