MGM Resorts sued over data breach reportedly affecting 10.6M guests

A Florida law firm has filed a lawsuit against MGM Resorts International over a data breach last year that may have affected as many as 10.6 million hotel guests, according to a Reuters report.

The lawsuit, filed by law firm Morgan & Morgan, alleges MGM failed to protect its customers, the report said.

MGM Resorts International released a statement earlier this week confirming the company was hacked last summer, with certain information — including some guests’ drivers license and passport information — stolen from a cloud server.

ZDnet first reported on Wednesday that personal details for more than 10.6 million former hotel guests were affected. MGM declined to confirm the actual number of affected guests because the data included many duplicates.

An MGM spokesperson confirmed that the company discovered someone had gained unauthorized access to “a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts.”

After discovering the breach, the company notified potentially affected guests.

In total, there were about 52,000 people notified about the hack in accordance with applicable state laws. Many of those were from South Dakota, which has a law requiring notification for most hacks. Roughly 1,300 of those had sensitive data such as a driver’s license or passport information involved in the hack.

The spokesperson said the company is confident no financial, payment or password data was involved, and the majority of the data taken included information such as names and phone numbers.

After discovering the security breach, MGM brought in two cybersecurity forensics firms to assist with an internal investigation, review and remediation of the issue.

“At MGM Resorts, we take our responsibility to protect guest data very seriously, and we have strengthened and enhanced the security of our network to prevent this from happening again,” according to the spokesperson.

MGM Resorts is far from the only company in the hospitality industry to be hacked, according to Scott Watnik, a partner at Wilk Auslander and co-chair of the New York firm’s cybersecurity practice.

Hotels and other businesses in the hospitality industry are being targeted by hackers because they “store vast treasure troves” of guest data, Watnik said earlier this week.

“This is becoming all too common,” he said.