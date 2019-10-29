MGM Resorts, Yahoo Sports sign sports betting partnership deal

MGM Resorts International continues its efforts to sign partnership deals to expand its brand with Tuesday’s announcement of a collaboration with Verizon’s Yahoo Sports.

A wide-ranging new partnership between subsidiaries of MGM Resorts International and Verizon Communications Inc. will result in a new sports betting collaboration on Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sports and BetMGM on Tuesday announced a digital media sports partnership that will begin next month and provide sports wagering and fantasy sports games for Yahoo through MGM’s Roar Digital with new content experiences and live sports, including more than 20 high-profile events.

MGM will gain access to the 60 million U.S. users of the Yahoo Sports app.

As part of the multiyear partnership, the integration will launch in the Yahoo Sports app in November in the U.S., with transactions to take place on the BetMGM platform. Yahoo Sports will be an official “Digital Media Sports Partner” of MGM Resorts.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The companies said content would include a wide variety of global sports, including the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, football, college sports, baseball, soccer, golf and tennis.

“This partnership marks an important moment for BetMGM in the growing U.S. sports betting sector,” MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren said in a news release announcing the deal. “Integrating Yahoo’s leading fantasy sports operations and content with BetMGM’s world-class sports betting and interactive platform uniquely positions us to drive market share and large-scale adoption among sports fans.”

Yahoo Sports is one of several brands under Verizon Media, a division of New York-based multinational telecommunications conglomerate Verizon Communications.

“The historic partnership with Yahoo Sports and BetMGM will change the future of fandom, providing new ways for sports fans to go beyond engaging with content and interact through commerce,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “At Verizon Media, we believe in building products that connect consumers to their passions and drive the deepest end-to-end value possible.”

Commissioners of the NBA and the NHL are supportive of the deal.

“As sports betting continues to transform the industry, this partnership brings together the power of two trusted partners of the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a release. “By working together, MGM Resorts and Yahoo Sports will offer fans unprecedented ways to engage with our games.”

Added NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, “The expanding sports betting landscape presents exciting opportunities to increase fan engagement and leverage emerging technologies. MGM Resorts, a valued partner of the NHL, along with Yahoo, a leading media brand, will connect fans to the action on the ice in new and innovative ways.”

