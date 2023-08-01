92°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM sets date for adding Cosmopolitan to rewards program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vega ...
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

MGM Resorts International has officially set a date for adding one of its newest additions to its rewards plan.

The company announced Tuesday that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will join the MGM Rewards loyalty program on Feb. 1.

“The Cosmopolitan will add an entirely new set of ways for gaming and non-gaming customers to enjoy all of the unforgettable, exceptional moments MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have to offer,” Steve Zanella, chief commercial officer for MGM, said in a press release.

MGM Resorts bought the Cosmopolitan from Blackstone in May 2022 for $5.65 billion.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

