MGM spas, salons, fitness centers temporarily closing
MGM Resorts International’s Twitter account announced that all spas, salons and fitness centers will temporarily close, effective Monday.
The company had also announced Friday it would be temporarily closing nightclubs and dayclubs, effective immediately.
“We look forward to sharing an update on when they will be reopened,” according to the Friday Tweet. “Thank you for your continued patronage.”
