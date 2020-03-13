MGM spas, salons, fitness centers temporarily closing

MGM Resorts International’s Twitter account announced that all spas, salons and fitness centers will temporarily close, effective Monday.

Art inside the spa area at Aria Resort and Casino brings sustainability themes to match the green architecture of the space on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Styling products and utensils are shown at the work station of Cristophe Schatteman at the Cristophe Salon in the MGM Grand hotel-casino at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Friday, Aug. 26 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cristophe Schatteman cuts Melinda Sheckells' hair at the Cristophe Salon in the MGM Grand hotel-casino at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Friday, Aug. 26 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cristophe Schatteman styles Melinda Sheckells' hair at the Cristophe Salon in the MGM Grand hotel-casino at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Friday, Aug. 26 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International’s Twitter account announced that all spas, salons and fitness centers will temporarily close, effective Monday.

The company had also announced Friday it would be temporarily closing nightclubs and dayclubs, effective immediately.

“We look forward to sharing an update on when they will be reopened,” according to the Friday Tweet. “Thank you for your continued patronage.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.