MGM to hire 1K for summer positions at its resorts

MGM Resorts will hire for 1,000 summer positions at its Las Vegas resorts.

The Las Vegas Monorail stops at MGM Grand on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

MGM Resorts will hire for 1,000 summer positions at its Las Vegas resorts.

The company will hold a career fair Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is at the Mandalay Convention Center’s South Seas Ballroom.

Available jobs include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, receptionists, bartenders, servers, cooks, cabana positions, hosts and security.

Applicants can apply online at mgmresorts.com/seasonal and bring resumes. Garage parking is free with a voucher from the event. Some applicants will get hired immediately and asked to take a drug test.

MGM’s Strip properties are Aria, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, Vdara and New York-New York.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.