MGM to reopen Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced a reopening plan for Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Aria.

The sunrise reflects off Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip as casinos prepare to reopen on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marquees for MGM Resorts International properties on the Strip in Las Vegas, including from left, New York-New York, Park MGM and Aria, announce Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a reopening date of June 4 after being shut down for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Slot attendants help shut down machines shortly before midnight at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a news release, the company said it would open Luxor and The Shoppes and Mandalay Place on June 25, and Mandalay Bay and its Four Seasons and Aria on July 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

