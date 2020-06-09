MGM to reopen Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria
MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced a reopening plan for Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Aria.
MGM Resorts International on Tuesday announced a reopening plan for Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Aria.
In a news release, the company said it would open Luxor and The Shoppes and Mandalay Place on June 25, and Mandalay Bay and its Four Seasons and Aria on July 1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.