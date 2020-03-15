MGM: Vdara, Aria consolidating operations from low demand

The website for Vdara showed no booking options available until April 13 as of Sunday morning.

Vdara (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Guests at Vdara will be relocated to sister property Aria this week.

“In response to business volumes and demands, we are consolidating our operations,” said MGM Resorts International spokesman Brian Ahern.

Vdara will not accept new reservations through April 12, and is set to reduce food and beverage outlets as a response to low demand. Existing reservations will still be honored.

The property would still be operational; there are about 100 condos in the property owned by private companies or individuals who will not be relocated.

The casino operator has been facing low occupancy rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, and announced furloughs and layoffs at properties Friday.

An MGM employee with access to company computers, who was granted anonymity to protect their ability to return to their job, told the Review-Journal Friday Aria occupancy is set to drop to 15 percent Monday and 14 percent Tuesday.

Casinos in other states, including a MGM property in Massachusetts, will temporarily close to help curb the spread of the virus.

