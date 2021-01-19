MGM won’t make revised offer for British gaming company Entain

MGM Resorts has decided not to make a revised offer for the British gaming company Entain PLC.

MGM Grand at Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Tropicana Avenue on the Las Vegas Strip. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MGM Resorts has decided not to make a revised offer for the British gaming company Entain PLC.

The Las Vegas-based casino company confirmed in a news release Tuesday morning that it will not make a bid in a deal that could have been worth roughly $11 billion.

In early January, MGM said it had proposed an offer of 0.6 MGM share for each Entain share. The takeover attempt, which would have been worth roughly $11 billion, represented a 22 percent premium to the then-current closing price.

“BetMGM, our U.S. sports betting and online gaming venture with Entain, remains a key priority for the Company as we continue to leverage our preeminent physical gaming, entertainment, and hospitality platform to expand digitally,” Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International., stated in the release. “We believe that BetMGM has established itself as a top three leader in its markets and we remain committed to working with Entain to ensure its strong momentum continues as it expects to be operational in 20 states by the end of 2021.

“MGM is committed to being a premier global omni-channel gaming and entertainment company, and will maintain a disciplined framework while evaluating a range of compelling strategic opportunities.”

MGM and Entain — formerly GVC Holdings — are 50/50 joint venture partners for MGM’s sports betting and iGaming platform, BetMGM. The proposal would have allowed MGM to control 100 percent of the “attractive” business and diversify away from its land-based casinos in Macao and the U.S., according to J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff. He added that the the all-stock deal would not have imperiled MGM’s balance sheet or leverage ratio.

Various gaming companies have been working to expand their presence in the growing sports betting and iGaming space in recent months. Caesars announced in September plans to purchase British sportsbook operator William Hill PLC, and Penn National Gaming became Barstool Sports’ exclusive gaming partner last year.

MGM had until Feb. 21 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it doesn’t intend to make one.

MGM stock rose nearly 4% to $30.97 a share in early trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal business reporter Bailey Schulz continuted to this report.