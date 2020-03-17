MGM, Wynn resorts on Strip near deserted ahead of shutdowns

MGM properties and the Wynn Las Vegas were virtual ghost towns early Tuesday, hours before they were scheduled to close their doors for several weeks — at least.

Mike and Helen Godfrey traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A deserted casino floor at the Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at Wynn Las Vegas tells the public about health screening on the property amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Areas of the MGM properties were completely deserted, with only an occasional security guard visible on the gaming floors.

Among the few visitors in evidence were Mike and Helen Godfrey, who traveled from Washington, England to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“We were staying at The Mirage but they are kicking us out at 12 o’clock so we are going to the Gold Coast, providing they stay open,” Mike Godfrey said.

The husband and wife were at the Grand Canyon on Monday when they started hearing rumors the MGM properties were closing.

“A couple of people were on Facebook all day, panicking (that) all MGMs are closing,” Mike Godfrey said. “So we found out with a note in the room when we got back at half past six. It was a big letter apologizing but saying you’ve got to get out at 12 o’clock.”

The couple said the change of plans was “stressful.”

“You make the best of it, don’t you?” Mike Godfrey said. “Just get on with it. You are here to enjoy yourself but you can’t because everywhere is closed.”

Still, the couple said they’ve enjoyed their trip overall.

“We’ve done what we came to do,” said Helen Godfrey. “We went in the Grand Canyon, a show and I wanted to sing karaoke so I can say I sang in Vegas.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.