MGM’s ‘guest-facing’ operations back to normal, post says

Hacker gangs have taken credit for the cybersecurity issue that has plagued Nevada’s largest employer for 10 days. MGM did not detail current impacts on other operations.

MGM Grand employees pay out guests in cash on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties continue to experience technological issues in the wake of a cyberattack by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A line forms at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ cashier booth on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties continue to experience technological issues in the wake of a cyberattack by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New York New York, left, Excalibur hotel and casino and MGM Grand are seen, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. A collaboration of Russian ransomware hacker gangs may have been responsible for MGM Resorts International’s cybersecurity issue that has plagued the company for four days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nearly all “guest-facing” operations are back to normal at MGM properties in Las Vegas, the company said in a posting on X shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The largest employer in Nevada was hacked Sept. 10 and has struggled to regain full control of its operations.

Experts say the financial losses for the company likely run between $4.2 million and $8.4 million a day.

Industry experts said the problem could have been worse, but MGM moved quickly to shut down slot machines.

Russian ransomware hacker gangs have taken credit for the cybersecurity issue that has plagued the company for nearly 10 days.

MGM has refused to answer most questions about the situation.

Please read our latest update below. Learn more: https://t.co/dtrdN4VulF pic.twitter.com/rAXlqd50Sl — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) September 20, 2023

“Our resort services, dining, entertainment, pools and spas are operating normally and welcoming thousands of guests each day,” the post stated. “Our gaming floors, including slots, table games, and poker rooms are open. Visitors to all of our properties may use Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY, and our slots are recording gaming spend. Our slot ticket-in/ticket-out systems are up and running, and our amazing employees are available to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

It added that guests at Excalibur “may continue to ask casino cashiers and slot guest representatives for assistance as we work to normalize operations.”

“Thanks everyone for your patience and understanding,” the post concluded. It was signed by Brian Ahern, executive director of communications for MGM Resorts International.

Ahern did not immediately answer an email asking about services that were not “guest-facing” or if all MGM casinos across the country were back to normal operations.

