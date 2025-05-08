MGM’s Hornbuckle staying with company through 2028

Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International CEO, speaks during a roundtable discussion as Contessa Brewer, a moderator, CNBC correspondent, looks on at G2E Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Sands Expo, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

MGM Resorts International announced Thursday a new employment agreement with its top executive.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts, will continue serving in his current roles with the Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality company through the end of 2028. According to a news release, Hornbuckle was offered an advisory role at the conclusion of his current term to assist with the opening of the company’s yet-to-be-completed casino resort in Osaka, Japan.

Hornbuckle, 67, was appointed acting CEO of MGM during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. In July of that year, he was named president and CEO.

“Bill is an exceptional, visionary leader who successfully guided the company through the COVID-19 pandemic while also positioning the business for long-term growth through new digital ventures, strategic (mergers & acquisitions) opportunities and expansion into new international markets,” said Paul Salem, chairman of the MGM Resorts board of directors. “Bill has earned the trust, respect and admiration of his employees, peers, shareholders and this board. We’re thrilled that he has agreed to remain in his role for the foreseeable future.”

Hornbuckle is a graduate of UNLV. His career in gaming and hospitality began at the Jockey Club, where he was a room service attendant and busboy. Before joining MGM Resorts in 1998, Hornbuckle worked at various Las Vegas casinos, including Golden Nugget, The Mirage and Caesars Palace.

Beyond his influence on Las Vegas casinos, Hornbuckle is credited with being a driving force behind the city’s expansion into sports-entertainment.

On Thursday, Hornbuckle said he was “honored to continue leading” MGM as the company expands its presence in the digital gaming markets and land-based markets, with expansion projects planned for places such as New York, Japan, Brazil and the Middle East.

“Our best days remain in front of us, and I’m thankful to our board for their continued trust and support,” he said. “The success we’ve enjoyed over the last five years is a testament to our leadership team and our employees who have embraced our culture of guest-centricity and continuous improvement. Together, we will continue to pursue our vision to be the world’s premier gaming entertainment company.”

According to corporate financial documents, Hornbuckle is paid an annual salary of $2 million and owns $10 million in MGM Resorts stock. In 2024, he received a bonus of nearly $3.7 million.

