MGM’s REIT anticipates more growth after Mandalay, MGM Grand deals

MGM Growth Properties reported fourth-quarter, 2019 growth and anticipates even more in 2020 after completing sales and leaseback deals on MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay.

The real estate investment trust affiliated with MGM Resorts International reported a 4.2 percent increase in revenue and a 6.3 percent boost in net income in the fourth quarter, the company reported Friday.

MGM Growth Properties reported net income of $72.9 million, 25 cents a share, on revenue of $225.8 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compared to net income of $68.6 million, 26 cents a share, on revenue of $216.6 million for the same quarter a year earlier.

The trust received $219.8 million rental revenue from the 11 properties it owns in the quarter. It anticipates additional growth this year after announcing last month that it is entering into a partnership agreement with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. to acquire the real estate beneath Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand to establish similar lease-back agreements that it has with other resorts.

Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand Las Vegas will be leased back to a subsidiary of MGM pursuant to a triple net master lease with an initial base rent of $292 million for a term of 30 years with two 10-year renewal options.

“2020 is off to an exciting start as we expect to complete the transaction to acquire majority ownership of MGM Grand Las Vegas, an iconic casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip, in the near term and we are looking forward to continuing to seek opportunities to grow our portfolio this year,” MGM Growth CEO James Stewart said in a release issued Friday when reporting earnings.

“2019 was a year of significant growth for MGP as we closed three accretive transactions, acquiring the real estate assets of Empire City Casino from a third party, selling the previously acquired operations of Northfield Park to MGM and monetizing the Park MGM improvements, which resulted in $160 million of additional rent and further demonstrated the power of our leading partnership with our tenant, MGM Resorts,” Stewart said.

