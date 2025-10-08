80°F
MGM’s top boss receives new licensing from Control Board

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International, delivers the keynote speech at ...
Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International, delivers the keynote speech at Global Gaming Expo Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at The Venetian Expo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 12:05 pm
 

It’s been nearly 15 years since MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle appeared before the Nevada Gaming Control Board to be licensed.

On Wednesday, he returned to be licensed again.

Acknowledging his lengthy tenure with the company and the contributions he has made with MGM, Control Board members unanimously recommended a series of new licenses to match some of his new responsibilities and found him suitable to hold key executive roles.

Final approval will be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Oct. 23.

Board members found Hornbuckle, 68, suitable as a manager for several of MGM’s Las Vegas properties.

During a 12-minute hearing, Hornbuckle said most of his time these days is dedicated to MGM’s international projects, including construction of a $12 billion resort in Osaka, Japan, plans to enhance a nongaming resort in the United Arab Emirates to possibly add a casino and exploring development options in Brazil.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.


