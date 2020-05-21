Michael Eklund to become Scientific Games CFO

Michael Eklund is set to become Scientific Games' CFO on June 1, 2020. (Courtesy, Scientific Games)

Scientific Games has named a new chief financial officer.

Michael Eklund is set to move into his new position June 1, according to a Thursday news release from the slot machine manufacturing company.

He has spent more than 20 years with Dell Technologies in financial and operating roles. Most recently, Eklund served as CFO of data and analytic solutions company IRI.

“He has a wealth of experience in financial and operational leadership and a passion for aligning all aspects of a company’s finance and operations with its core business model,” Scientific Games CEO Barry Cottle said in the release.

Eklund will be replacing Michael Quartieri, who is set to remain full time with the company until June 30 and serve in a consulting role through Dec. 31.

According to the statement, Quartieri is set to move to a new industry after “many years” in the gaming business. Cottle said he had planned to leave earlier this year but agreed to stay on longer after the COVID-19 crisis emerged.

“Mike has led our efforts to reduce our cash burn while preserving key operations, developing plans to manage through the pandemic, preparing to be an even stronger competitor as we emerge from the crisis,” Cottle said. “With those key steps taken, we are now ready to proceed with the transition to a new CFO.”

