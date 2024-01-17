49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Michigan man’s 60th birthday celebration becomes six-figure payoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 7:16 pm
 
Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot f ...
Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a news release. (Flamingo Las Vegas)

A 60th birthday celebration became a six-figure jackpot for a Michigan resident Monday.

Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a news release.

No other details were made public.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
3
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
4
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
5
UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal
UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
300 Culinary Union workers at Waldorf Astoria get 5-year deal
300 Culinary Union workers at Waldorf Astoria get 5-year deal
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1M again at new Strip resort
Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1M again at new Strip resort
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Are gift cards an easy Christmas shopping choice? Think again.
Are gift cards an easy Christmas shopping choice? Think again.