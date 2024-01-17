Michigan man’s 60th birthday celebration becomes six-figure payoff

Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at a Strip casino on Monday.

A 60th birthday celebration became a six-figure jackpot for a Michigan resident Monday.

Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a news release.

No other details were made public.