Mirage set to reopen on Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

The property, known for its dolphin habitat and erupting volcano, has been closed since mid-March.

A sign blocks the entrance of the Mirage along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mirage is set to reopen to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The MGM Resorts International property, known for its dolphin habitat and erupting volcano, has been closed since mid-March, when casinos across the state were shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Mirage’s opening comes just in time for Labor Day weekend, which is expected to bring more foot traffic to the Strip. An August report from travel organizing app TripIt found Las Vegas has the most U.S.-origin round-trip flight reservations over the holiday weekend of any city, beating other destination markets such as Denver; Orlando, Florida; and Cancun, Mexico.

A reservation at the property Thursday night starts at $49, plus additional taxes and $39 in daily resort fees, according to MGM’s website.

“Mirage is important to us; it’s an amazing brand,” MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, who helped open the property in 1989, said in a July 30 earnings call.

The Mirage is the second-to-last MGM Resorts property to reopen. The company has yet to announce its reopening date for Park MGM and the boutique NoMad hotel inside. Other Strip properties — including The Cromwell, the Rio and Planet Hollywood Resort — also remain closed.

Upon its reopening, The Mirage’s amenities will include its casino, shopping, Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, free self-parking and its pool, spa and salon.

Bars and restaurants will include Blizz Frozen Yogurt, Osteria Costa, Pantry, Paradise Cafe, Starbucks, The Still, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak, Bare Pool Lounge, Center Bar and Ehumbar. At-bar gaming and lounging may be limited, according to the property’s website.

Steve Wynn’s Golden Nugget Corp. built The Mirage more than 30 years ago. Considered Las Vegas’ first megaresort, the property cost a then-unheard-of $620 million.

UNLV gaming historian David Schwartz said it wasn’t the largest property on the Strip when it opened, but it was the first to offer so much space off the bat, opening with more than 3,000 rooms. Properties before The Mirage tended to add rooms over time.

“The Mirage changed the Strip,” Schwartz said, adding that the property was among the first to focus on nongaming and luxury amenities. “It started the megaresort era.”

Many experts thought the property was too ambitious and expected it to fail. Roughly $565 million of the project’s construction costs were financed with junk bonds.

But those predictions didn’t hold up. An estimated 750,000 people came through The Mirage during its first weekend.

Over the next two decades, other megaresorts — including Excalibur, Luxor and the MGM Grand — emerged on the Strip.

“This is where themes got really big again,” Schwartz said.

Another iconic feature of The Mirage is its volcano, which can shoot fireballs more than 12 feet into the air, according to MGM’s website.

Schwartz said the idea puzzled people when it was first announced.

“It seemed totally illogical. This wasn’t something that would produce revenue,” he said. But “it was iconic, and it put the place on the map. … There was nothing like that.”

The volcano is set to erupt once again at 8 p.m. Thursday.

