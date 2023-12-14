Mirage union workers approve tentative 5-year contract
The Culinary Union is still in negotiations with 24 casino/hotel operators in Nevada.
Some 1,700 Culinary Union workers at The Mirage/Hard Rock have reached a tentative contract agreement.
The announcement was made Wednesday on X by Culinary Union 226.
BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year BEST CONTRACT EVER was just reached w/@TheMirageLV for over 1,700 hospitality workers.
Congratulations to Mirage / Hard Rock workers! pic.twitter.com/T0Xktp7vLD
— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) December 13, 2023
“The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year BEST CONTRACT EVER was just reached w/@TheMirageLV for over 1,700 hospitality workers,” the post said.
Hard Rock operates The Mirage after purchasing it several months ago. The facility is transitioning into a Hard Rock hotel/casino with plans to remove the volcano at the front of the property and replace it with a guitar-shaped hotel.
“Hard Rock values the strong relationship we share with the Culinary Union and are happy to have collaboratively worked towards a finalized contract agreement,” Mirage President Joe Lupo stated in a text. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team members over the past year of operating The Mirage.”
Union workers ratified a contract with MGM, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts on Nov. 22, “bringing increased wages for 40,000 employees and an end to the threat of a labor stoppage against the casino operators,” the union posted on its website.
Meet Marcus Lucas, utility porter at The Mirage, and Culinary Union member since 2007: “I’m mostly excited for the housekeepers, we got some great language…we done it! One job is absolutely enough!” pic.twitter.com/kyTz0sxzzw
— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) December 14, 2023
The total compensation won is about $2 billion over the five-year contract, according to Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union. The union said it secured the largest wage hikes ever negotiated in its history, which will bring a 10 percent wage increase for every worker in the first year and a total of 32 percent in raises over the life of the new contract.
Union workers at Four Seasons recently voted to approve a similar contact.
The union remains in negotiations with 24 hotel-casino operators in the state, 11 on the Strip, 11 downtown and two in northern Nevada, according to a post on X.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.