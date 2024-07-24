Mirage volcano going soon as Hard Rock prep work begins

The multi-phase project includes a complete renovation of the existing hotel-casino structure and the construction of a massive guitar-shaped hotel tower.

A rendering of the guitar-shaped hotel tower that Hard Rock International plans to build at what's now The Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hard Rock International)

The Mirage casino-hotel has been closed for a week and Hard Rock casino-hotel is not expected to open for several years, but demolition and construction crews are wasting little time getting started.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and the Guitar Hotel Las Vegas are scheduled to open in 2027. The multi-phase project includes a complete renovation of the existing hotel-casino structure and the construction of a massive guitar-shaped hotel tower.

The project’s scale meant crews had to get going as soon as possible, Hard Rock officials said. Some of the work, such as taking down letters from The Mirage’s free-standing sign along Las Vegas Boulevard, began even before the property was shut down.

Within hours of permanently closing The Mirage on July 17, chain-link fences were erected around the perimeter to secure the site. Presently, sight lines from Las Vegas Boulevard and the surrounding area are obstructed by boards installed behind the fencing.

Construction of a 600-room guitar-shaped hotel tower along The Strip is included in the second phase of the project, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

The first phase is essentially demolition and prepping the site. The third, and final, phase consists mostly of new walkways, surface areas and landscaping.

Since the new guitar tower is going where The Mirage’s famous volcano currently sits, removal of the attraction will be among the first significant tasks undertaken at the site.

Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Las Vegas, said dismantling the volcano and getting the area cleared should only take a few months. Then, the foundation for the 660-foot tall Guitar Hotel Las Vegas can begin.

The new tower is roughly 50 percent taller than the current tri-tower structure that comprised The Mirage.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, told the gathered crowd at The Mirage’s closing ceremonies on July 17 that the company would provide an update about the Las Vegas project either later this year or early next.

The closure of The Mirage resulted in roughly 3,350 employees being laid off, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications listed on the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website. Hard Rock has said it is paying out more than $80 million in severance packages.

