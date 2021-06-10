93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Miriam Adelson named executor of late husband Sheldon Adelson’s estate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 5:47 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2021 - 5:48 pm
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson pose for a photo during the Milton I. Schwartz ...
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson pose for a photo during the Milton I. Schwartz Hebrew Academy gala fundraiser at the Venetian April 30, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Dr. Miriam Adelson speaks during the 20th anniversary luncheon for the Adelson Clinic for Drug ...
Dr. Miriam Adelson speaks during the 20th anniversary luncheon for the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas resident and Israeli-American Dr. Miriam Adelson is a philanthropist, researcher, phy ...
Las Vegas resident and Israeli-American Dr. Miriam Adelson is a philanthropist, researcher, physician and expert in drug addiction. Her family owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of the late Sheldon Adelson, has been appointed executor of the former Las Vegas Sands CEO’s estate, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Miriam Adelson was appointed executor June 3, the Tuesday filing states. She owns and has voting control over 398,956,751 shares of Las Vegas Sands, or 52.2 percent of the company’s outstanding common stock.

Under Wednesday’s closing stock price, the holdings would be worth around $22 billion.

Sheldon Adelson died Jan. 11 at his home in Malibu, California, at age 87 of complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Adelson founded and served as chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the world’s largest gaming corporation, from its inception in 1988. He led the company’s acquisition of the old Sands Hotel on the Strip, replaced it with The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center, and expanded integrated resorts into Macao and Singapore.

Miriam Adelson, 75, will oversee trust funds benefiting the family, the filing said.

The physician and philanthropist married Sheldon Adelson in 1991. They founded a Las Vegas drug abuse treatment and research clinic and a Summerlin private school in their names, and, through their foundations, they have contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research and Jewish and Israeli causes.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
2
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
3
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
4
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
5
Woman who died in Zion fall worked as Utah adventure company guide
Woman who died in Zion fall worked as Utah adventure company guide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST